Lexington-Richland School District Five prepare re-open plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington-Richland School District Five is prepared to offer parents a choice between two possible plans when schools return this fall amid the pandemic.

According to a spokesperson, one option includes a traditional five-day a week in-person return.

This would include classroom configuration adjustments, social distancing plans, and information on school buses.

The other plan would be a return to virtual education.

The district says they could later consider a hybrid model, where students would attend in-person a few days per week and virtually other days.

But they say that model would require a state waiver, which is currently being pursued.

According to the district, there are no immediate plans to change its school year calendar.

Officials say schools will offer school specific information to parents on July 27.

