Why revoking the ruling on international student visas matters

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Earlier this week, the Trump Administration backed down from plans to revoke the visas of international students attending universities and colleges in the U.S., if that institution is going completely virtual for the upcoming school year.

With the coronavirus pandemic still underway, some higher education institutions may be considering having only online classes as opposed to face-to-face.

Although the University of South Carolina already announced in-person classes for the fall, international students still had concerns over possibly having their visas revoked.

“In some instances, going back home was problematic because they didn’t necessarily have the access to resources, access to technology, access to suitable spaces to learn,” said Kirk Foster, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UofSC’s School of Social Work.

But with the ruling reversed comes relief.

“It takes away the burden from those students of worrying about whether or not they will have to return to their home countries. And they can focus on getting the education that they came here to the United States to get, and that what we as an institution of higher education promised to deliver,” said Foster.

The presence of international students brings together different cultures and perspectives in a classroom.

“The student from Florence, South Carolina benefits from a conversation with a student from Bangladesh who benefits from a conversation with a student from northern Africa,” said Foster.

There has been one positive outcome from the discussion.

“A benefit of all of this policy and the conversation around it; it has galvanized us around our international students. It has reminded us why international students are important and the value that they bring,” said Foster.

According to a November 2019 report from the Institute of International Education, the 2018-19 academic year was the fourth consecutive year with more than 1 million international students in the United States. The report also found that international students contributed $44.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018.