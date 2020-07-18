SC Congressmen react to death of Civil Rights icon John Lewis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina leaders are reacting to the death of longtime Georgia Congressman, Representative John Lewis.

Lewis, who was heralded a civil rights icon, died at the age of 80 on Friday. He had announced months ago he was battling stage 4 Pancreatic cancer.

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn delivered remarks, which say in part, “The country lost a hero last night. The movement lost an icon. And I lost a personal friend.”

“We are going to miss John Lewis. But John Lewis will be forever in our hearts, in our minds, and, yes, in our souls.”

“I am doing this tape during sunrise, because I do believe that as the sun set on John Lewis’s life last night, the sun rises on a movement that will never die”

“Thank you, John, rest in peace my brother.”

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) released the following statement:

“Congressman John Lewis will always be an icon of courage to promote equality and freedom to achieve the American dream. I will always cherish his thoughtful and cheerful encouragement. My prayers are with the Lewis family during this incredibly painful time.”