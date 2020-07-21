5 UPS employees arrested for stealing guns from incoming packages

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A gun theft ring at a midlands UPS hub was busted last week by Lexington County deputies. The guns were stolen from incoming packages at the shipping company’s hub in West Columbia.

Byron Burke, 19, Jalen Green, 19, Dishon Kinney, 18, Kenyon Peters, 18, and Tre’von Williams, 19, face charges of breach of trust. Kinney and Peters are also charged with criminal conspiracy.

UPS’s security team notified the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department that guns were being stolen from incoming trucks. LCSD says Kinney and Peters devised the plan and that all five men sold the guns or gave them away while on company time.

Investigators arrested them at the UPS hub Thursday. They have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of their bond.

