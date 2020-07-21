Dorchester County will be site of new Walmart Distribution Center in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Walmart is building a new warehouse in South Carolina.

The addition is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the state.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the $220 million facility will be built in Dorchester County near Ridgeville.

According to officials, when complete, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly three million square feet.

The new distribution center is expected to take approximately 14 months to build. It will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond, according to officials.

The new distribution center should be open by the fall of 2021.