Clemson to face Mississippi State in Cancun Challenge opening round

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tournament officials for the 13th annual men’s Cancun Challenge have solidified the final field of eight teams and the schedule for the Thanksgiving week event.

This year’s Riviera division features a mix between first-timers Clemson and Mississippi State, while also welcoming back Purdue (2016 Champion) and two-time Cancun Challenge participant Illinois State (2011, 2015).

The Tigers hold a 3-1 series lead against Mississippi State, a 3-2 lead against Purdue and a 1-0 mark against Illinois State.

In addition, officials have announced that Clemson will host Bucknell in a preliminary game in Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 20. The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against Bucknell.

Bucknell, East Tennessee State, Georgia Southern and Rider round out the Mayan Division of the tournament. Georgia Southern returns for the second time after competing in 2013, while Rider (2009, 2015) will be making its third trip to the Cancun Challenge. Bucknell and East Tennessee State are making their first appearances.

This year’s tournament will be played at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida. Details on tickets, hotels and fan packages are still to come. Fans are asked to refrain from booking lodging until team hotel and other amenities are announced. The Cancun Challenge will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in 2021.

All Riviera Division games played in Florida will be televised live on CBS Sports Network. All Mayan Division games will be streamed on FloHoops.