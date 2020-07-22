Former Gamecock punter signs with NFL team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Joseph Charlton, the former Gamecock punter, will at last get his opportunity in the NFL.

The South Carolina and AC Flora High School grad signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers this week, he announced on his social media pages.

“Truly an honor to be able to sign with the Panthers,” Charlton wrote on his Instagram. “Looking forward to getting to put in the work for the team I grew up a huge fan of. KEEP POUNDING!”

Charlton set the record for career punting average at South Carolina (45.5 yards). He also set the top two single-season punting records with a 44-8 punt average in 2018 then 47.7 in 2019.