Former SCANA executive pleads guilty

One of the executives at the center of the VC Summer nuclear power plant debacle pleaded guilty in federal court this morning.

Stephen Byrne, the former Executive Vice President of SCANA, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Byrne oversaw all nuclear operations for SCANA, including the construction of the two new nuclear units.

He is accused of joining a conspiracy with other senior executives to mislead investors by claiming the project was on track.

The shutdown of construction at VC Summer ultimately cost ratepayers and investors billions and more than 5,000 jobs.

Byrne faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.