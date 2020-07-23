SC State announces it will begin fall semester virtually citing escalation in COVID-19 infections

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – South Carolina State University announced Thursday it will start the 2020 fall semester with all classes being delivered remotely, effective Aug 10th.

In a message from university President James Clark, the school cited a recent significant escalation in infections in South Carolina and the Orangeburg community. SC State has revisited all of its plans to date for this coming fall semester.

“Like many other states, the infection rate in South Carolina is currently running at ten times worse than what it was in March (on many of the critical metrics), when we all decided to finish the Spring semester with “remote delivery.” Additionally, we are very cognizant of the impact that a campus outbreak might have on the local medical facilities. So, again, we are making decisions that have a bias toward the health, safety and well-being of our constituents.”

The school has created a list of Frequently Asked Questions that can be found here.

Meanwhile, SC State set a date of October 1 to revisit whether it can return to on-campus instruction.

President Clark finished his message saying, “These are difficult decisions and we know that you and your families are also facing difficult decisions, but we listened. We listened to you, our students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and community. As a result, we hope that you will agree that our focus is on your health, safety, and well-being is most appropriate.