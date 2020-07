7/22

RIMES, KRISTEN MICHELLE

ASSAULT / ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATUR DRUGS/ MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 2 DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN HEROIN, MORPH., ETC., 4 G OR MORE, BU WEAPONS / POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SEN ROBBERY / ARMED ROBBERY, ROBBERY WHILE ARMED OR ALLEGEDLY AR DRUGS/ MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 1 LEXINGTON COUNTY