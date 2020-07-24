Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence named to Maxwell watch list

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have been named as two of 90 players on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, and will feature fresh faces, as 2019 winner Joe Burrow (LSU) and finalists Chase Young (Ohio State) and Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) have all moved on to the NFL.

The list features 6 returning semifinalists from 2019, including Shane Buechele (SMU), Charlie Brewer (Baylor), Travis Etienne (Clemson), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and Sam Ehlinger (Texas). Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and Memphis lead the way with 3 candidates each, and 17 other schools boast 2 candidates.

Burrow became the first Tiger to ever win the award before being chosen with the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association