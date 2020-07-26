SC For Ed Statewide Motor March Protest set for Monday

According to organizers, they will push for virtual learning as the school year begins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC For Ed says it plans a Statewide Motor March Protest on Monday.

According to organizers, they will push for virtual learning, until safe, as the school year begins.

The drive will take a route that passes the Governor’s Mansion and the State House. Organizers are asking for participants to decorate their cars.

The teacher organization says the motor march will begin at 2pm at the State Museum parking lot.

For a link to the event information, click here https://www.scfored.org/