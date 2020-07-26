SC For Ed Statewide Motor March Protest set for Monday

According to organizers, they will push for virtual learning as the school year begins
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC For Ed says it plans a Statewide Motor March Protest on Monday.

According to organizers, they will push for virtual learning, until safe, as the school year begins.

The drive will take a route that passes the Governor’s Mansion and the State House. Organizers are asking for participants to decorate their cars.

The teacher organization says the motor march will begin at 2pm at the State Museum parking lot.

For a link to the event information, click here  https://www.scfored.org/

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts