DHEC: 1,226 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 1,226 new confirmed cases and 17 new confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,071 and confirmed deaths to 1,452 statewide.

Health officials say the number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sunday was 8,395 and the percent positive was 14.6%. The rate is one of the lowest percent positive rates the state has seen, as of late.

As of Sunday, a total of 711,726 tests have been conducted in the state, say health officials.

Per DHEC, confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

If you are looking to get tested, DHEC says there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.