UofSC researchers conducting study into effects of COVID-19 on brain

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — There’s a new study now being conducted through the University of South Carolina that aims to understand the effects of COVID-19 on the brain.

We’re learning new things about the virus every day throughout this pandemic. That includes reports of lingering issues, even after a patient has recovered.

“People describe things like brain fog, which is not a medical term, but it suggests that there is something going on with COVID and that it affects the brain,” said Julius Fridriksson, professor at UofSC’s School of Public Health and Lead Investigator in this study. “What we’re really trying to accomplish is to understand why is it that some people recover so well and some people recover so poorly.”

At least 100 recovered COVID-19 patients will take a cognitive test, a questionnaire and have an MRI taken.

“What we’re hoping to do is to look at the MRI’s, which we do a lot of that kind of research, understanding what the structure and function of the brain is. What we expect to see is abnormal structure and perhaps function in some of the people who’ve had COVID-19,” said Fridriksson.

This study will help us understand the potential long term impacts of the virus.

“Is there something that we can do for people who have lingering neurological problems? In the future, we also got to make sure that if anything like this happens again that we have a better handle on how to treat people,” said Fridriksson.

Until we know more, do what you can to stay safe and healthy.

“There’s so many things that we don’t know about COVID-19, that even if you recover and you don’t have any problems right now, we don’t know what could be the long term effects. They could be pretty bad. So I would say for anybody who hasn’t had COVID-19, try do everything you can to make sure you don’t get it,” said Fridriksson.

Right now, the university is looking for participants for the study. If you’re a recovered COVID-19 patient and would like more information on eligibility, click here.