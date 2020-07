Clemson wideout signs pro contract with Bengals

Clemson wideout Tee Higgins is now officially a pro.

Higgins signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, he announced on twitter.

He was taken with the first pick of the NFL Draft second round last April, and according to Spotrac has a projected salary of $8.69 million with a $3.9 million signing bonus.

Higgins left Clemson tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most touchdown receptions in school history.

I’ve been dreaming about this moment for years💫 #whodey pic.twitter.com/AI1X5IX49T — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) July 28, 2020