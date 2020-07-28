Midlands businesses think outside the box when it comes to coin shortage

Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street is calling on customers to exchange coins for cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —If you’ve been out shopping lately, you might have noticed some businesses are not giving out exact change like they used to.

This is due to a nationwide coin shortage that has left businesses and banks looking for new sources for nickels and dimes.

“It caught us by surprise. We didn’t realize there was a shortage until we were told by the bank one day that we couldn’t fill our change order,” said Darrell Miller, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Columbia’s Devine Street.

The Federal Reserve says there is a smaller than average amount of coins in circulation due to business closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some shoppers say due to the pandemic, they are more likely to spend using plastic instead of metal.

“You never can tell what virus might be on it, so people use credit cards, debit cards to stay safe,” said Jim Johnson, a shopper at Piggly Wiggly.

A spokesperson for PNC Bank says all of their 2,300 branches across the country, including one located in Columbia, are having people bring in wrapped rolls of coins to their local branch to offset the lack of coins in circulation.

Meanwhile, Piggly Wiggly on Devine Street is urging customers to bring in coins as well, and so far, some people are getting creative in how they pitch in.

“They’ve brought them in by the container full, and now we’ve been able to maintain plenty of coin. In fact, we have plenty of coin, we haven’t had to go to any lengths to not give change back,” said Miller.

One customer praised how Piggly Wiggly is handling the coin shortage, saying he loved the idea of bringing a container of coins to the store as opposed to individually wrapping them.

Even though the pandemic has adjusted how they operate, Miller says seeing his customers show support is worth more than any amount of coins in a cash register.

“It’s worked out real well for us, just by thinking outside the box and inviting people to bring their coins in. They support us by shopping and then they support us when they respond to a request like change,” Miller said.