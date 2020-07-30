A look at Clemson’s revised opponents for 2020 season

CLEMSON, S.C. – The ACC Board of Governors announced on Wednesday Clemson’s revised 2020 schedule format and opponents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 schedule features a 10+1 format, where each ACC team plays 10 games against ACC opponents and one non-conference contest. There are no divisions for ACC football in 2020.

Dates for the 11 games and Clemson’s non-conference opponent will be announced at a later date. Clemson’s first game is slated for the week of Sept. 7-12, while the last game of the regular season is scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 5.

“We appreciate the leadership of our ACC Board of Directors today on their direction forward,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “This model gives the ACC the best chance to provide a safe environment for our coaches and student-athletes, while having a competitive season. There are still many more details to work out, and we must continue to be diligent in our testing and safety protocols.”

Notre Dame is playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020 and is eligible for the ACC Championship Game, slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will play in the league’s title game.

More information on stadium capacity and other operational details on parking and ticketing will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Clemson’s Home ACC Opponents

Boston College

Miami (Fla.)

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Clemson’s Road ACC Opponents

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest