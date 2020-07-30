SEC schedule cancels 2020 Carolina-Clemson game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Southeastern Conference’s move to a 10-game, conference-only schedule will cancel the Palmetto State’s biggest tradition.

The annual Carolina-Clemson rivalry will not be held for the first time since 1908, making the Palmetto Bowl the second-longest continuous rivalry in the sport, trailing only Minnesota/Wisconsin (uninterrupted since 1907).

The SEC presidents met Thursday and approved the plan, which prevents all conference schools from playing games outside the SEC.

“I am pleased that football will return in the fall and that we will play our SEC competitors,” said USC President Bob Caslen Thursday. “Throughout discussions with other SEC presidents and chancellors, I took the position that we should continue to play our in-state rival, but I support the ultimate decision to have conference-only play.”

According to multiple reports, Caslen was the lone dissenting vote to the scheduling option.

“I am disappointed that we will not play our in-state rival this year,” according to USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “It is a great rivalry and one of the nation’s best. The pandemic has created many challenges and forced us to make adjustments. I am glad that we are planning to play football this fall. I look forward to renewing the rivalry in 2021.”

The Tigers and Gamecocks have nearly split the last 10 meetings, with Carolina taking five-straight from 2009-13, then Clemson from 2014-2019.

According to Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich, “Clemson aggressively lobbied the ACC to include an additional non-conference game for the primary purpose of maintaining our long-standing rivalry game with South Carolina. We’re disappointed to hear of the scheduling decision announced by the SEC, as we know the importance of The Palmetto Bowl to the State of South Carolina. We will work to fill the opening on our schedule immediately.”

Individual scheduling decisions for both schools will be made at a later date.