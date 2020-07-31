Former Gamecocks, Tigers react to cancelation of Palmetto Bowl in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With yesterday’s news out of the SEC regarding the 10-game, conference-only football schedule for 2020, several teams lost their end-of-season rivalry games that are central to the fans and players involved.

One of those games lost is the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina, a rivalry game that has been played every year in South Carolina since 1909.

If you live in the Palmetto State, you know how deep the Purple and Garnet rivalry runs. The fans wait every year to see the Tigers and Gamecocks square off on the field. Now, they’ll have to wait another year for 2021.

ABC Columbia had the chance to catch up with former Gamecocks D.J. Swearinger and Rashad Faison, and former Tiger C.J. Spiller to get their thoughts on what the state is losing by not playing the Palmetto Bowl in 2020.