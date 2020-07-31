Ray Tanner discusses changes to 2020 schedule, cancelation of Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference officially made its announcement for how it plans to approach the 2020 season.

The SEC unveiled a ten-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season that’s set to kick off the weekend of Sept. 26.

With the schedule being limited to conference opponents only, this meant that several end-of-season in-state rivalry games will not be played in 2020, namely the South Carolina-Clemson game.

This will be the first time since 1908 that the Gamecocks and Tigers don’t meet on the football field.

As for the rest of the games in 2020, Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner offered his speculations that Williams-Brice could hold “north of 20,000” fans at home games. But he clarified that’s just a guess at this point, and could very well be subject to change.

Today, Tanner addressed the media to talk through the reasons behind the conference’s decision, as well as how tough it was to eliminate the Clemson game in 2020.