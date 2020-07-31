SC Superintendent of Education approves 36 more district reopening plans, requires face masks in public school facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved reopening plans for several districts, including some districts in the Midlands.

On Friday, Spearman approved thirty six school district reopening plans as well as approval of the reopening plans for the two residential Governor’s Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options.

The Superintendent also instituted a face mask requirement for students and staff in South Carolina’s public school facilities.

The mask requirement will begin when students and staff return for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, & Prepare (LEAP) added instructional days.

In the Midlands, the reopening plans for Clarendon School District One, Clarendon County School District Three, Lee County School District and Richland County School District One were approved today.

According to a release, the following school district reopening plans have been approved:

Anderson School District One

Anderson School District Two

Anderson School District Three

Anderson School District 4

Bamberg School District One

Bamberg School District 2

Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)

Barnwell School District 45

Charleston County School District

Cherokee County School District

Chesterfield County School District

Clarendon School District One

Clarendon County School District Three

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Dorchester School District Two

Dorchester School District Four

Florence Public School District One

Florence County School District Four

Florence County School District Five

Georgetown County School District

Hampton County School District 2

Jasper County School District

Laurens County School District 55

Lee County School District

Marion County School District (Marion 10)

Marlboro County School District

McCormick County School District

Richland County School District One

Spartanburg School District One

Spartanburg School District Three

Spartanburg School District Four

Spartanburg School District Five

Spartanburg School District Six

Spartanburg School District 7

Union County Schools

Right now the Education Department is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted, say officials.

Here’s what the criteria looks like in order for School Districts to be approved : must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.

Per the SC Department of Education the criteria must include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades, say officials.

For more information on the approved plans, click here following this link.