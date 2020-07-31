SC Superintendent of Education approves 36 more district reopening plans, requires face masks in public school facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved reopening plans for several districts, including some districts in the Midlands.
On Friday, Spearman approved thirty six school district reopening plans as well as approval of the reopening plans for the two residential Governor’s Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options.
The Superintendent also instituted a face mask requirement for students and staff in South Carolina’s public school facilities.
The mask requirement will begin when students and staff return for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, & Prepare (LEAP) added instructional days.
In the Midlands, the reopening plans for Clarendon School District One, Clarendon County School District Three, Lee County School District and Richland County School District One were approved today.
According to a release, the following school district reopening plans have been approved:
- Anderson School District One
- Anderson School District Two
- Anderson School District Three
- Anderson School District 4
- Bamberg School District One
- Bamberg School District 2
- Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
- Barnwell School District 45
- Charleston County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- Chesterfield County School District
- Clarendon School District One
- Clarendon County School District Three
- Dillon School District Three
- Dillon School District Four
- Dorchester School District Two
- Dorchester School District Four
- Florence Public School District One
- Florence County School District Four
- Florence County School District Five
- Georgetown County School District
- Hampton County School District 2
- Jasper County School District
- Laurens County School District 55
- Lee County School District
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
- McCormick County School District
- Richland County School District One
- Spartanburg School District One
- Spartanburg School District Three
- Spartanburg School District Four
- Spartanburg School District Five
- Spartanburg School District Six
- Spartanburg School District 7
- Union County Schools
Right now the Education Department is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted, say officials.
Here’s what the criteria looks like in order for School Districts to be approved : must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.
Per the SC Department of Education the criteria must include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades, say officials.
