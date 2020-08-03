Lindsey Graham calls 2020 Palmetto Bowl cancellation ‘unacceptable’

South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham disagrees with the SEC’s decision to play a conference-only season this year, canceling the Carolina-Clemson game.

“I’m disappointed and I think it’s unacceptable,” Graham told ABC Columbia Monday during a meeting at Prisma Health. “We can’t let this pandemic stop this rivalry.”

Last Thursday, the SEC announced its decision to play a 10-game, conference-only season, halting the Carolina-Clemson rivalry for the first time since 1908. It was the second-longest, uninterrupted college football game.

“I’m going to call and object,” Graham said. “I can’t make them do anything they don’t want to do, but I think I’m speaking for a lot of people that want to see football between Clemson and South Carolina.”

Graham has been a US Senator since 2003.

The SEC says this year’s 10-game schedule will begin on September 26, while the ACC is expected to start play on Sept. 12.