Fatal collision in Calhoun County leaves one person dead

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Highway Patrol says one person has died after a fatal collision Monday night in Calhoun County.

Troopers say it happened at 9 p.m. on US-176 near Kay Avenue.

According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Officials say the passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say both were wearing seat belts.

Calhoun County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.