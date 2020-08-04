Fatal collision in Calhoun County leaves one person dead
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Highway Patrol says one person has died after a fatal collision Monday night in Calhoun County.
Troopers say it happened at 9 p.m. on US-176 near Kay Avenue.
According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
Officials say the passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital.
Authorities say both were wearing seat belts.
Calhoun County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.