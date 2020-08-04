Meet the Lexington HS grad behind the petition to save the Palmetto Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Azel Hutto has lived in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, but his love of Clemson football and the Palmetto Bowl hasn’t wavered.

The Orangeburg native moved to Lexington in middle school and graduated from Lexington High School before attending Clemson University. He’s the only one in his family to not attend the University of South Carolina.

When Hutto first heard the news that his Tigers wouldn’t be facing the Gamecocks in 2020, his first thought was “Oh well, we were going to win anyways.”

But after sleeping on it, Hutto woke up “feeling sick” about the loss of the biggest football game in South Carolina.

So he decided to do something he’s never done before.

He sat down with ABC Columbia today to talk about the petition he made, and his hopes for seeing the Palmetto Bowl this season.