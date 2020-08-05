Two Clemson golfers begin play in PGA Championship Thursday

Clemson, SC – Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover and Doc Redman will begin play in the PGA Championship on Thursday at TPC at Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The course will play to a par 70 over the 7,251-yard course that will play host to a professional major championship for the first time.

Glover is the only former Clemson golfer to win a professional major, as the native of Greenville, SC won the 2009 United States Open. He has also recorded the best finish at the PGA Championship by a former Clemson golfer, finishing fifth at the 2009 PGA at Hazeltine, Minnesota. Last year, Glover finished 16th at the PGA Championship, the second best finish at that event for a former Tiger.

Glover is qualified for all the major championships this year by virtue of his top 30 finish at the FedEx Cup Championship last year. In 2019-20, he ranks 107th in the FedEx Cup list, but ranks 80th in the world, best among former Tigers on tour. So far this year he has played in 18 events and has made 12 cuts leading to five Top 25s and one top 10.

Redman will be playing in his second major championship. Last year he qualified for The Open Championship and finished in a tie for 20th with Glover. So far this year the 2017 United States Amateur Champion has played in 21 events and has made 15 cuts leading to six top 25 finishes. His best finish was 11th at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut earlier this summer.

Redman is 88th on the FedEx Cup points list and ranks 131st in the latest World Rankings. He ranks 17th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (68.2 percent) and is 18th in greens in regulation at 70.76. He has won $747,649 so far on the PGA Tour this year, best among former Tigers. A year ago he burst on the national golf scene by finishing second at the Rocket Mortgage tournament in Michigan. He won just over $1 million in just six events.

Glover will begin play on Thursday at 10:55 a.m. eastern time off the first tee and will play with Bud Cauley and Tyrrell Hatton. Redman will be among the final pairings of the day and will start at 5:15 p.m. eastern time off the 10th tee and will play with Jason Caron and Brendon Todd.

Thirty hours of Television coverage will be provided by ESPN on Thursday and Friday, while ESPN and CBS will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will televise on Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m. ESPN will televise on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon-3 p.m. CBS will televise on Saturday at 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from 3-9 p.m.