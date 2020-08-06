Initial unemployment claims at lowest since start of pandemic

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the lowest number of initial unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic.

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance last week fell to 8,909.

That’s a decrease of 3,285 claims from the week prior.

This is the first time since the pandemic began in mid-March that initial claims have dipped below 10,000.

“People are reentering the workplace as employers find new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions,” says SCDEW’s Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

Ellezey says with more restrictions on businesses lifted, employees and businesses will get a much needed boost.

In the last 20 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 706,528 in South Carolina.