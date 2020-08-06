Jobless claims drop across the country raising hopes of economic recovery

South Carolina first time unemployment claims fell from the week before partly because of better working conditions

(CNN) — Across the country jobless claims are down.

1.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week. That’s about 200-thousand less from the week prior.

First-time jobless claims hit their high at 6.9 million in the final week of March.

The American Labor Market has been hit hard by the pandemic. They hope last weeks numbers are a sign unemployment will drop again.

Meanwhile, here in South Carolina, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, jobless claims fell below the ten-thousand mark throughout the state.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) , 89-hundred people filed initial unemployment claims in the Palmetto state. Which is a decrease of more than 32-hundred from the week before. The Department says the drop in claims can be attributed to employers finding new ways to provide innovative and safe working conditions.