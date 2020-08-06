Three types of nasal sprays recalled over ‘superpotency’ concerns

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recalling three forms of nasal spray they say could have too much of a man-made hormone.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the maker of the sprays decided to pull after the impacted products after discovering “superpotency or amounts of desmopressin higher than specified,”.

The FDA released a notice Wednesday where they say the findings were the result of routine testing. According to the agency, the problem with too much of this hormone desmopressin is that it involved abnormally low levels of sodium in the blood the agency says could cause seizures, coma or even death.

The recalled sprays include DDAVP Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL, Desmopressin Acetate Nasal Spray 10 mcg/0.1mL and Stimate Nasal Spray 1.5 mg/mL.

For a full review of the effected items batch numbers and expiration dates are listed here.