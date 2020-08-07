Clemson pauses DE Xavier Thomas for virus-plus

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting defensive end Xavier Thomas has been medically shutdown since March because of several illnesses, including COVID-19.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Thomas, who is a junior this year, lost weight and was mentally not ready to go as the team opened summer camp practices on Thursday. The coach said Thomas will regain his health and try and play the maximum four games so he can redshirt and return to the team next season.

Thomas started eight games last season, finishing with two sacks and 31 tackles. Swinney said Thomas attended practice to support his teammates.