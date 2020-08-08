DHEC: 1,178 New cases of Coronavirus, 67 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday DHEC reported 1,178 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 98,743, and confirmed deaths to 1,931.

Per DHEC: Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

A total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state, says DHEC.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,405 and the percent positive was 15.9%.

DHEC says there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state