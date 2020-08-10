College of Charleston Athletics Suspends Fall Sports Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. – With the continued focus on the health, safety and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, College of Charleston Athletics has suspended fall sports competition.

Men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will continue to train and practice for an expected spring season. Year-round sports of men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, sailing and equestrian will also not compete during the fall portion of each team’s schedule.

All of CofC’s winter and spring sports teams, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, beach volleyball and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, remain on schedule.

On Aug. 5, the NCAA Board of Governors issued a statement listing specific requirements for NCAA Division I, II and III-member institutions to be able to participate in fall sports during the preseason, regular season and postseason including: (1) guidance for each division to make its decision on championships, (2) criteria for at least 50 percent of eligible institutions to sponsor a championship, (3) a decision on fall sports championships by Aug. 21 and (4) establishing strict return-to-sport medical protocol and testing.

“We thank our local medical community and sports medicine staff for their tremendous efforts of implementing our current return-to-sport medical protocols and testing to get us back on campus safely,” Director of Athletics Matt Roberts said. “With the increased concern around the country and amongst the Colonial Athletic Association-member schools to postpone fall sports competition, we remain hopeful our fall student-athletes and coaches have the opportunity to pursue championships in the spring.”

Classes are scheduled to begin in an online environment for all CofC students on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with a return to in-person classes on campus scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14.

“The safety and well-being of our coaches, student-athletes and staff remains a top priority for us,” Roberts said. “We will continue to provide a safe environment through established protocols and safety measures we have already set in place as our student-athletes report for workouts and in-person classes in the coming weeks.”