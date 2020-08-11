Attempted murder suspect arrested after Orangeburg shooting, standoff

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Two people were seriously injured after a shooting and standoff inside a home in Orangeburg near Interstate 26 Monday.

Jamal Brown, 29, faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 8:15 a.m. OCSO investigators were notified by a caller saying someone in the home had a gun and was making threats during an argument over drugs.

Deputies were met at the front door by someone who appeared to be nervous. When he went back into the house, investigators heard screaming followed by multiple gunshots being fired inside the home.

Investigators backed away to take cover as three people inside the home ran out. The home was eventually entered where two females were found suffering gunshot wounds.

Brown was taken into custody after a four-hour search through a wooded area behind the home and nearby Interstate 26. A handgun was taken from Brown when he was captured.​

Brown’s first appearance in court is expected to be on Wednesday.