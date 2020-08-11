Inmate accused of orchestrating shootings from inside prison
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Tuesday morning Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott and SC Dept. of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling announced charges against an inmate who they say had been orchestrating shootings from inside prison.
Lott says Harvester Jackson is charged with accessory to attempted murder among other charges.
Director Stirling continued his call for the jamming of phone signals from prisons saying, “There’s a simple solution and it is jamming. We’ve got to get serious about this issue.”