Clear the Shelter event waives adoption fee at Columbia Animal Shelter
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend?
As part of the Clear The Shelters event, Columbia Animal Services says they will be waiving all adoption fees on August 14, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are some things you need to know, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Columbia Animal Services says they have maximum capacity of three people at a time. If you are planning on attending this event, be prepared to wait in a line.
Face masks or face coverings are required for entry.
To view pets available for adoption, visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services/adoption
Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Lane. For any additional information, call (803) 776-7387 or visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services