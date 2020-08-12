Clear the Shelter event waives adoption fee at Columbia Animal Shelter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend?

As part of the Clear The Shelters event, Columbia Animal Services says they will be waiving all adoption fees on August 14, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are some things you need to know, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Columbia Animal Services says they have maximum capacity of three people at a time. If you are planning on attending this event, be prepared to wait in a line.

Face masks or face coverings are required for entry.

To view pets available for adoption, visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services/adoption

Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Lane. For any additional information, call (803) 776-7387 or visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services