SC DOT set to temporarily close ramp at 1-26 West Exit 107A

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed on 1-26 towards Augusta, there is a traffic alert you need to know about from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT says it will temporarily close the ramp on I-26 West at Exit 107A, which provides access to I-20 West towards Augusta. This closure, along with a signed detour, is will take place Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020, and again Thursday evening, August 13, 2020.

According to SC DOT , the closure and detour will be take place from 11:00 PM until approximately 5:00 AM.

During the closure, motorists traveling on I-26 West will utilize a signed detour to access I-20 West. Detoured motorists will continue on I-26 West to Exit 106A (St Andrews Road – WEST), and by staying in the far right lane on St Andrews Road will immediately be able to merge onto the ramp to I-26 East.

From there, motorists will be able to use the ramp on I-26 East at Exit 107A to access I-20 West towards Augusta, say SC DOT officials.

SC DOT says they are closing the ramp in order to work on resurfacing.