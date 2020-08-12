Suspect arrested after shooting in parking lot of Swansea grocery store

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A man suspected of shooting someone in a grocery store parking lot in Swansea Tuesday has been arrested.

Lexington County deputies arrested Akeem Kantrell Mack, 34, on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to LCSD, Mack got into an argument with another man in the store’s parking lot and got a gun out of his car and shot the man.

The Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation at the request of the Swansea Police Department, according to LCSD.

Mack is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge set his bond at $45,000.