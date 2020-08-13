Largest movie theater chain to reopen with $.15 cent ticket prices

If you are ready to get back in front of the big screen with a box of popcorn, you're in luck

(CNN) — AMC theaters is offering ticket prices you can’t refuse for its opening next week.

The world’s largest movie theater chain will reopen more than 100 cinemas next Thursday with tickets priced at just 15 cents. AMC expects to reopen about 400 more of its 600 theaters by September 3rd.

AMC closed all of its theaters in the United States back in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

the reopening plans have been delayed several times.

Under new safety measures, guests must now wear masks, and the theaters will lower their capacity to give guests a better chance to socially distance and also plan to upgrade their ventilation systems.

The $.15 cent tickets celebrate the theaters 100th anniversary letting movie goers pay the same amount a movie ticket cost in the 1920’s.