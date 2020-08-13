Price of groceries on a downward trend

(CNN) — Some good news for shoppers, grocery prices are going back down.

The government says meat prices like beef roasts, steaks, beef and veal went down at least eight-point-two percent nationwide.

Hotdogs, however, jumped in price due to their high demand.

Major meat processors closed their plants in the spring because workers got sick with coronavirus or slowed operations for safety protocols.

The fall in meat prices comes as producers start to return to normal operations.