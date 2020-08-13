SCEMD adds mask ordinance map

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has created a map that shows where mask ordinances are in place and where they are not throughout the state.

According to the map, South Carolina has 10 counties that have a mask ordinances and 60 municipalities.

In the Midlands Orangeburg and Richland are the only counties with ordinances in place.

Municipalities include, Arcadia Lakes, Bethune, Bishopville, Blythewood, Camden, Cayce, Columbia, Forest Acres, Irmo, Lexington, Manning, Newberry, North, Orangeburg, Saluda, Sumter, West Columbia, and Winnsboro.

To view the map click here.