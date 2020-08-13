Simple ways to get your child to mask up, and keep them on

If getting your child to wear their mask is an uphill battle, here are some ways that may help

(CNN) –The centers for disease control and prevention is calling on all Americans to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of covid-19. but getting children to wear masks is often easier said than done.

Therapist Jody Baumstein with children’s healthcare of Atlanta strong-4-life says there are five ways that can help.

First, have a simple and age-appropriate conversation with your child. Secondly, make them part of the process — allow them to choose their mask or decorate it. A third suggestions is to let them practice wearing and putting on a mask.

Four, fourth Baumstein says it’s a good idea to give gentle reminders and not just verbally. Set an example by letting them see you always wearing a mask. And finally, know your child. Try asking open ended questions to get a beter understanding of why they might have trouble wearing a mask.