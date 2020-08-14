12 more arrests made in connection with late May riots in Richland County

RCSD says there have been 95 arrests made since that weekend

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said more people have been taken into custody for their roles in riots following peaceful protests last May.

The Sheriff says 12 more people have been arrested in the last month, bringing the total of people arrested for their roles in the riots up to 95.

For nearly three months, Sheriff Lott said his team, as well as officers with the Columbia Police Department, has been busy trying to find more people who wreaked havoc throughout Columbia the weekend of May 30.

“We’ve had a SLED agent, we’ve had investigators from the police department and sheriff’s department that have sat in front of a computer monitor for many, many hours, and continue to do that, watching videos, going through social media, and getting people identified,” Sheriff Lott said.

One of those taken into custody, Ali Smalls, 30, was out on $150,000 bond and was supposed to be under house arrest for charges of murder, robbery, and accessory after the fact in Berkeley County.

Another suspect, Leroy Bannister, 32, was charged for breaking into Andrews Jeweler’s on Two Notch Road with a sledgehammer, and left an important piece of evidence at the scene.

“He left us a present, and that was his blood, and from his blood, we got his DNA, and from that, we were able to make an arrest on him,” Sheriff Lott said.

Sheriff Lott said he needs the public’s help in identifying three more suspects. Deputies say one man stomped on a business owner in the Vista during the unrest May 30.

They are also looking for a man who was seen spray painting a parking garage near Columbia Police Department headquarters, and a third man whom officers say sprayed an unknown chemical at officers.

“We’re not going to let those who participated in those riots get away with it, we’e going to hold them all accountable,” Sheriff Lott said.

Sheriff Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook praised community members and local leaders for standing up against the rioters, saying their resilience prevented the riots from snowballing like they did in cities like Seattle and Portland.

One way community members have helped, according to Sheriff Lott, have been with tips to Crime Stoppers. Among those arrested due to tips include:

Carlos Jenkins, 22, whom authorities say threw a brick that struck a woman in the face

David Lovett, 54, whom authorities say can be seen on cell phone video throwing a tear gas canister into a police barricade, hitting two officers

Olivia Hudgins, 20, whom authorities say threw a water bottle at officers, hitting one

Sheriff Lott said it’s possible that some of the suspects are from outside the Midlands, saying it’s important to get the word out and widen the net of possible leads.

If you have any information on suspects involved in the riots, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.