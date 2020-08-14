Mothers of men killed in Cayce ask for public’s help in bringing justice for their sons

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) — The mothers of Khajari Brown and Isaiah Bailey are asking for justice after their sons were shot and killed in Cayce.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 2 on the 1100 block of Allen Street. Brown, 19, and Bailey, 20, were both pronounced dead. A third victim, the half-brother of Khajari Brown, was also treated for serious injuries and released from an area hospital.

“They died. It’s like, they just, they were murdered. Just in the street. My child laid in the street, and he died in the street,” said one of the mothers.

Their mothers are now pleading with the public to work with the Cayce Department of Public Safety (Cayce DPS) and come forward if anyone has any information.

“I would like for them to come forward and just tell what they know. Somebody’s seen something. You’re not going to tell me all those people were there and nobody don’t know anything? Somebody knows something. Just come forward,” said one of the mothers.

Cayce officers, in conjunction with state agencies, are closing in on the case and are asking that the public also identify a vehicle. The public assisted in identifying several other vehicles and passengers. But one vehicle and its passengers remain.

“Please say something, please say something. Don’t let this just go by, and you know. Because that makes you a part of it,” said one of the mothers.

Byron Snellgrove, Director of the Cayce DPS stated, “The Cayce Department of Public Safety is currently still investigating the murder of 20-year-old Isaiah Bailey and 19-year-old Khajari Brown and the attempted murder of 18-year-old Brandon Brown. The State Law Enforcement Division, other State agencies and various other local law enforcement agencies in the Midlands are assisting. Currently, investigators have forensic evidence, video evidence and witness statements that are being reviewed and processed.”

“I want if anyone knows anything to please work with the police department. Don’t take things into your own hands, cause it only makes things worse. Just focus on getting the information to the police department,” said one of the mothers.

“We believe that there are other members of the community that have information about this incident and/or the subjects involved. We are encouraging those citizens to come forward as even minor details that they provide may be important to this investigation,” said Snellgrove. “We remain positive that our investigation along with the cooperation of witnesses in the community will lead to criminal charges being brought and justice being served for the victims and their families.”

If you know anything about the car pictured below or this case, please contact Cayce DPS at 803-794-0456.