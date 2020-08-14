Parents charged after child accidentally shoots self

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) Columbia police say a man and a woman are facing charges after a 6 year-old child accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Investigators say Krystal Cato and Kartell Kershaw and both charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Police say it happened August 12th at the couple’s home on Alida St. on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to investigators they received a tip that the child accidentally shot himself Thursday and responded to the home.

Upon investigation, police say they discovered that the child was at home alone with a 14 year old when he found a loaded unsecured 9mm in a room in the house.

Police say the child was at home alone with a 14 year old child at the time of the incident and Cato and Kershaw did not seek professional care for the child’s injury.