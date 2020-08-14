The postponed Carolina Country Must Fest now cancelled

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health of guests, staff and performers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Carolina country music fest in myrtle beach has been cancelled for this year.

the festival was originally scheduled for early June then pushed to September 17th.

now organizers say the festival is set for June tenth of next year.

Organizers say the decision was made to protect the health and safety of fans, the community, artists, and festival staff. This years headliners were expected to be Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church and Jake Owen.