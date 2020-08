DHEC: More than 130 mobile Coronavirus test sites scheduled in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need to get tested for Coronavirus, there are numerous mobile sites.

DHEC says they have partnered to set up mobile testing clinics across the state.

Right now, there are 129 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly, say DHEC officials.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.