Benedict College’s new campus minister is first female minister in school’s 150-year history

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Last week, Benedict College announced Rev. Dr. Lillie A. Burgess as the first female campus minister. She’s the first female campus minister in Benedict College’s 150-year history.

“I’ve been having a joyous time, I’ve had so much fun with it,” said Burgess.

Despite the new position, Burgess is not a stranger to Benedict. She’s been a professor there for the last 20 years.

“In preaching, you’re still teaching. It’s still embracing the students. It’s still working with organization, and it’s nothing new. it’s just a title change,” said Burgess.

At first, Burgess wasn’t sure she wanted the position. But after encouragement from her grandson, she knew it was the right move.

“I said ‘J, how do you feel about Nana becoming campus minister?’ And this is what Jeremy said. ‘Nana, I see this is as a different platform for you to teach religion to a larger audience.’ At that moment it was so profound, and he knew I always loved teaching the word, loved the Bible. And so that encouraged me, that this position is for me,” said Burgess.

She wants students to know that they’re loved and respected, and they have a voice on campus.

“Preparing them to have dignity and good ethics and feel good about themselves being a college student. Sometimes I preached more than I taught,” said Burgess.

She says she’s excited to continue her journey at Benedict.

“But I enjoyed the 20 years teaching, and now this is a new path for me, I’m enjoying as well,” said Burgess.