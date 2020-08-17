DHEC: 451 news cases of Coronavirus, 20 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Monday, 451 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,905 and confirmed deaths to 2,185.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Tuesday statewide was 3,930 and the percent positive was 11.5%.

As of yesterday, a total of 935,969 tests have been conducted in the state.

There are 128 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly.Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 227 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.