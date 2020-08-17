Mandatory COVID-19 testing for move-in days at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Many students are moving in on the University of South Carolina campus this week amid the pandemic.

Officials say the move-in dates are from Sunday to Tuesday.

According to UofSC Housing officials, students that are moving into any on-campus housing facilities, must show proof of COVID-19 testing and clearance from Student Health Services prior to moving in.

Authorities say if you don’t show your COVID-19 test, on-campus testing will be available, but you will be required to self-quarantine at a non-university facility at your own expense until test results are available.

Officials say face masks are required throughout the move-in days.

For more information on move-in day and how to submit your COVID-19 tests, please visit UofSC’s website by clicking here.