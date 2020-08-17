Some Midlands school districts reopen today during pandemic

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Some Midlands school districts are reopening this morning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Those schools include: Calhoun County Public Schools, Clarendon School Districts One and Two, and Lexington School District Four.

This comes as State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman accepted all of the state district’s reopening plans this month.

Below is the following plans for schools opening today.

Calhoun County Public Schools Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students) Fully Virtual (all students)

Clarendon County School District One Five day face to face instruction (all students) Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students) Fully Virtual (all students)

Clarendon County School District Two Beginning September 14 – One day per week face to face instruction (all students) Fully Virtual (all students)

Lexington County School District Four Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students) Fully Virtual (all students)



For a complete list of reopening dates and plans for schools throughout the Midlands and South Carolina, visit S.C. Department of Education’s website by clicking here.