Watch Rep. Jim Clyburn’s speech at 2020 DNC

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – Rep. Jim Clyburn addressed the Democratic National Convention Monday night live from Charleston.

Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, the House Democratic Whip, and one of the few 1960s civil rights movement leaders still in elective office today. He brought that connection to the past to the DNC.

Watch the video above for the full speech.